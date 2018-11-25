Although Clay Helton has lost the support of a sizable portion of Southern California's fan base, athletic director Lynn Swann still believes.
Helton will remain USC's head coach despite presiding over the Trojans' first losing season since 2000, Swann announced Sunday.
Swann secured his coach's future one day after the Trojans finished 5-7 with a narrow loss to Notre Dame. Despite widespread dissatisfaction with Helton among USC's boosters and fans, Swann is staying with the coach who got a contract extension through 2023 from Swann just nine months ago.
"I am a strong advocate of consistency within a program, sticking by a leader, supporting them and helping them and their team improve," Swann said in a statement. "One season does not define a coach."
Helton is 32-17 in his first head coaching job, which began midway through the 2015 season. His Trojans won the Rose Bowl two years ago to cap a nine-game winning streak, and they won the Pac-12 title last season.
But USC lost five of its final six games this season, capped by back-to-back losses to archrivals UCLA and Notre Dame. Helton survived it on the strength of his previous success, his clean program at the scandal-plagued school and Swann's desire for continuity.
• Illinois extended the contract of coach Lovie Smith for two years through 2023 after the Illini finished his third season with four victories.
Athletic director Josh Whitman said the extension demonstrates his belief in Smith, his staff and the plan they have going forward. Whitman hired Smith, the former NFL head coach who led the Bears to the Super Bowl, soon after he was named AD in 2016.
"I have studied our program extensively, and I see steady progress, both in the development of our current players and the talent we are adding to our roster," Whitman said. "To date, we have remained one of the youngest teams in college football, with only nine seniors and nearly 80 freshmen and sophomores. As our players grow in strength, skill, and experience, more wins will follow."
Smith's original deal was for six years and $21 million. Terms of the extension were being finalized.
Smith is 9-27 in three seasons and 4-23 in the Big Ten, but there were signs of improvement this season. The Illini were 2-10 and winless in the Big Ten in 2017.
• Kliff Kingsbury was fired Sunday by Texas Tech after the former record-setting Red Raiders quarterback had a losing overall record in his six seasons as their head coach.
The move came a day after the Red Raiders finished their third consecutive losing season with a 35-24 loss to Baylor when they had a chance to get bowl eligible. That was their fifth straight loss after a 5-2 start this year, though it seems unlikely that a win in the finale would have saved Kingsbury's job.
Kingsbury finished with a 35-40 overall record, a .467 winning percentage that is better than only two of the other 14 Texas Tech coaches in the program's history.
• North Carolina announced Larry Fedora is out after seven seasons. The decision came the day after an overtime loss to rival North Carolina State that dropped the Tar Heels to 2-9 and concluded with a brawl between the teams in the end zone after the Wolfpack scored the winning touchdown.
Fedora's exit completes a swift fall. UNC matched a program record with 11 wins and a trip to the ACC championship game in 2015. UNC slipped to 8-5 the next season and then went 5-18 over the past two seasons marred by injuries, inexperienced players and close losses.
• Western Kentucky has fired second-year coach Mike Sanford following a 3-9 finish, the Hilltoppers' first losing season since 2010.
The school announced Sanford's firing on Sunday, a day after the 'Toppers beat Louisiana Tech 30-15 for their second consecutive victory in Conference USA play. Their strong finish followed six consecutive losses but wasn't enough to save Sanford's job as they finished 2-6 in the league.
• Florida State University President John Thrasher is calling a fan's social media post depicting football coach Willie Taggart getting lynched "ignorant and despicable."
FSU ended a disappointing first season under Taggart with a loss Saturday to in-state rival the University of Florida. Many fans took to social media, expressing their disappointment.
But one Facebook post included a meme depicting Taggart, who is black, being lynched, along with the words: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing your rep."
In a statement issued Sunday, Thrasher indicated the post is being investigated by the state attorney. Thrasher also said "Coach Taggart has our full support" and is a "respected member of the FSU family."
FSU ended its season with a 5-7 record.
• Ohio State moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after trouncing rival Michigan.
The Buckeyes jumped four spots and the Wolverines fell four to No. 8 on Sunday, but overall the rankings were relatively stable after the last weekend of the regular season. Going into next week, when each FBS conference will play a championship game, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are the top three for the sixth straight poll.
Georgia moved up a spot to No. 4 and Oklahoma is fifth. Unbeaten UCF also moved up a spot to No. 7. No. 9 Texas and Washington round out the top 10.
Washington State and LSU both dropped out of the top 10 and are tied for No. 12.
