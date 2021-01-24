Helping children cope with strong feelings

Many adults have experienced a wide range of emotions over the past year as they manage social distancing, working from home or working with the public during this pandemic, children’s fluctuating school schedules, remote learning and other challenges.
Children are also experiencing many strong emotions. They may be missing friends, school as it used to be and visiting grandparents. Children may express these feelings by being irritable or withdrawn, not listening to parents, fighting with siblings, being more sensitive and being defiant.
How can we help children cope with these feelings that may be overwhelming to them? Emotion coaching is a method adults can use to teach children about feelings, show they care about the children’s feelings and help children make decisions about the situation.
There are many benefits to using emotion coaching. When adults use emotion coaching, children feel less stressed, can concentrate better, are more successful in school and have fewer behavior problems. Emotion coaching strengthens social skills. Research shows that children with strong social skills are happier and have greater life satisfaction as adults.
There are three steps to emotion coaching.
- Step 1 — Identify the child’s feelings. This can be as simple as saying, “It looks like you are feeling sad” (or mad, scared, frustrated, lonely, etc.).
- Step 2 — Validate/empathize with the child’s feelings. This might sound like, “I would be sad too if I couldn’t go to school and play with my friends.”
- Step 3 — Help the child problem-solve by asking, “What can you do to solve this problem?” If a child needs help problem-solving, give two choices, and let the child decide, “Do you want to write your friend a letter or video chat with him/her?
Use emotion coaching at the first signs that your child is getting upset. When child’s feelings overwhelm them to the point of a meltdown or tantrum, they cannot think clearing to listen, respond and learn. For emotion coaching to be effective, the adult needs to be calm. Providing a calming down period and addressing the issue later is acceptable.
Invite children to talk about their feelings and other peoples’ feelings in a variety of situations. Include discussions about all feelings: happy, sad, excited, nervous, proud, etc. This helps children to recognize their own feelings and other people’s feelings. When children do not want to talk about their feelings, let them know you care about them and are available to listen if they would like to talk later.
Emotion coaching is an effective way to support children as they learn to cope with strong feelings, learn to problem-solve and also strengthens the relationship between the child and adult.
Programs and resources
UW-Madison, Division of Extension has created a series of short videos about emotion coaching, a children’s book list and other resources to teach children about feelings. Visit the web at parenting.extension.wisc.edu/strong-feelings.
Extension will be providing virtual “Emotion Coaching” workshops on Feb. 25 and March 23. For more information, visit racine.uwex.edu, call 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com. Extension partners with local organizations to conduct workshops for parents and early care and education professionals.
Pam Wedig-Kirsch is a school readiness and family resiliency educator for UW-Madison, Division of Extension, Racine County.