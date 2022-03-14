HELPING ANIMALS

In under four minutes, Gableman, the leader of the taxpayer-funded probe of Wisconsin's 2020 election that Joe Biden won, and the Fox News host shared multiple inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about Wisconsin elections.
Gov. Tony Evers delivers a $20 million check to Racine to help build the new Racine Community Health Center, using federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to jumpstart a facility aimed at improving health care for low-income Racine families.
Depending on how you knew him, Bendt Laurits Bendtsen Jr. could’ve been Ben, Ben Jr., Benny, Benji Jr., or Mr. B. to you. But most people knew him as Benny. Benny, third-generation owner of Bendtsen’s Bakery from 1993-2016, died Feb. 13 of liver and kidney complications. He was 66.
After Uncle Harry's ice cream stand in Waterford accused its contractor of mishandling an expansion project, the contractor is countersuing and trying to place a lien on the well-known business property.