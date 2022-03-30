Help wanted: Packers, Matt LaFleur acknowledge the obvious — they need help at wide receiver, and desperately

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams is gone, off to the Las Vegas Raiders, after what might end up being a franchise-altering trade. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, now a Kansas City Chief, and Equanimeous St. Brown, now a Chicago Bear, are gone, too.

Jordy Nelson is working the land on his family farm in Kansas, and James Jones is talking football on NFL Network. No one is coming out of retirement to reunite with their old pal and quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

And no one is more aware of this than Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur has seen his team’s depth chart at wide receiver, and he knows that after three straight 13-win seasons and all the big numbers his offense has put up in his first three years, a makeover at the receiver position is happening — one way or another.

“You can never have enough great players, enough guys that can make those big explosive plays,” LaFleur said during a Q&A session with a small group of reporters at the annual NFL Meetings at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday morning. “It’s not going to be easy to replace, by any stretch. We’re going to have to do a great job.

“Let’s face it, there’s six months before we have to (play). I would envision a lot is going to happen between now and opening day.”

It has to. Whether it’s signing a veteran free agent (one currently available or one who becomes available in the coming weeks and months), swinging a trade (maybe the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks, led by ex-Packers executive John Schneider, would part with DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett?) or drafting a wide receiver high (the Packers almost have to end the two-decade drought of picking a wideout in the first round), LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst both know the predicament the team is in.

“Certainly, if you look at our roster right now, we definitely need to get some speed in that room,” LaFleur said. “We need a legit guy that can take off the top of the coverage. We lost a guy that was pretty good at doing that (in Valdes-Scantling).

“There’s going to be opportunities. There always is. Every year, there’s something that’s unforeseen. I bet a lot of people thought we wouldn’t have traded Davante. So there’s always some unforeseen things that transpire. And you’ve just got to be able to take advantage of the opportunities that come.”

With No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard yet to sign his restricted free-agent tender and Malik Taylor yet to sign his exclusive rights free agent tender, the only four wide receivers currently on the Packers roster are Randall Cobb, Juwann Winfree, Amari Rodgers and Rico Gafford.

Cobb, who earlier this month accepted a $5 million pay cut to stay in Green Bay for another year, caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns last season; Amari Rodgers, a rookie third-round draft pick last year, caught just four passes for 45 yards; Winfree, a former undrafted free agent who spent most of the season on the practice squad, had eight catches for 58 yards; and Gafford, signed on Jan. 26, has caught two passes for 66 yards in eight career NFL games over three years with the Raiders and Denver Broncos.

“It’s like fielding a basketball team. You don’t want to have too many point guards or too many centers. They all have to be able to play off each other,” LaFleur said. “It’s like putting a puzzle together. You’ve got to find those pieces that you’re missing and put it all together.”

The biggest piece that must be found? A No. 1 receiver, and if the Packers use one of their two first-round picks (Nos. 22 and 28) and/or one of their two second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) in an attempt to replace Adams, it will be a lot to ask of a rookie.

“It’s a lot to replace in terms of production and the type of leader that he was for us,” LaFleur said of Adams. “It’s just one of those moves you never want to make. But unfortunately, sometimes you have to.”

Said Gutekunst on Monday: “You never really replace a guy like Davante Adams. It’s going to be more cumulative and how the whole team steps up and plays and what we can add to that. So getting the two picks and having four picks in the top 59 I think gives us a little bit of ammunition to try to make a difference there a little bit.”

Complicating matters is how demanding Aaron Rodgers is of his receivers and how hard it has been for young wideouts to quickly get on the same page with the four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

To wit: Long before Amari Rodgers caught just four passes in 2021, plenty of other rookie draft picks at wide receiver struggled to be productive in their first year with Rodgers, from Nelson (33 receptions, 366 yards, two touchdowns in 2008); to Cobb (25 receptions, 375 yards, one TD in 2011); to Adams (38 receptions, 466 yards, three TDs in 2014); to Ty Montgomery (15 receptions, 136 yards, two TDs in 2015); to Valdes-Scantling (38 receptions, 581 yards, two touchdowns in 2018); to St. Brown (21 receptions, 328 yards, no TDs in 2018).

“I’ve witnessed it,” LaFleur said of Rodgers’ track record with rookie receivers. “It’s a process, like everything is. And the more time that we can get those guys out on the field and put ‘em in certain situations to allow them to kind of learn and grow, hopefully we can be creative in ways we can expedite that process. So, I don’t know. It’s going to be interesting.”

Before announcing his plans to return for an 18th season with the Packers and 15th as the team’s starting quarterback, Rodgers said that he didn’t see the need for him to take part in the Packers’ offseason program. He skipped it last offseason to demonstrate his unhappiness with the organization, but before that, he had always been a full participant.

“To be a full-time participant in the offseason, I just don’t think I need that,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Jan. 25. “I think what I need for the offseason to continue playing is working with my body-work people, training where I like to train in Southern California. That to me gets me in the best position to go out and perform at the highest level. And mentally, I think that’s the biggest thing, is what puts you in the right mindset mentally to come back and be your best self.”

For his part, LaFleur stopped short on Tuesday of saying Rodgers might need to reevaluate that approach given how in flux his wide receiver group is.

“Certainly, yeah, you’d love everybody to be part of the offseason,” LaFleur said. “But, as we’ve seen in the past, it doesn’t have a huge impact on how he’s going to perform. He wasn’t part of the offseason last year, and I’d say he went out and played well, played at a high level.

“I think there’s plenty of opportunity between the time when we actually start training camp to Week 1 to get on the same page with everybody.”

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

