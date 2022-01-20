Help is on the way with return of Cobb

GREEN BAY — Randall Cobb promised he’d be back. Matt LaFleur has seen enough from the veteran wide receiver to believe he was right.

While LaFleur has been somewhat coy this week when asked about other key injured veterans returning to action for Saturday night’s NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field, the Packers head coach was clear on Wednesday about Cobb: He’s expected to play.

“Yeah, Cobby’s coming along great,” LaFleur said before practice, which Cobb took part in once again. “He looks good at practice, so I would anticipate him playing in this game.”

Cobb, who suffered a core muscle injury near the end of the first half of the Packers’ Nov. 28 win over the Los Angeles Rams that required surgery during the team’s bye week, is still on injured reserve and will need to be activated after having his three-week practice window opened on Dec. 30, just over a month after first suffering the injury.

In that game against the Rams, Cobb caught four of the five passes thrown his way for 95 yards, including a 54-yard catch-and-run and a 7-yard touchdown that turned out to be the play on which he was injured.

After being acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans this summer at quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ behest, Cobb finished the regular season with 28 receptions on 39 targets for 375 yards and five receiving touchdowns and felt like he could have played in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit before being held out by the medical staff.

“I mean, it's unbelievable,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. “First and foremost, it’s such a credit to Randall. What he's done to get back to this level to be able to play in this playoff game is amazing. So much credit to him. All the work that he's put in to get to this point.

“Anytime you got a guy out there like this, another smart, smart player that understands the game, it's that kind of security blanket for Aaron to have another guy out there that he's thrown a lot of footballs to and had a lot of success. You’ve always got to make sure the quarterback's good and (that) he's got an understanding that everybody's going to be in the right spot at the right time.

“When you put Randall out there, you know he's going to be in the right spot at the right time, he's going to be able to make plays and when things get crazy or something unique happens because we always see something a little bit different, that he's going to be able to adjust to that. … It's been such a great year having him here. It really has.”

Keke released

In a surprising move, the Packers waived defensive end Kingsley Keke, who mysteriously fell out of the defensive line rotation and had been listed on the injury report with an illness even after returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Keke was what appeared to be a healthy scratch for the team’s Dec. 25 win over Cleveland, with LaFleur later saying that Keke was inactive because of a personal matter. He then landed on the COVID-19 list, but even after being activated and returned to the 53-man roster, he didn’t play in the season finale and no details were given as to what illness he was dealing with.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Keke led the Packers’ defensive linemen last season in sacks (four) and QB hits (eight). But he suffered a late-season concussion and found himself dealing with after effects that kept him out of the playoffs, and he suffered another concussion this season midway through the year that forced him to miss two games.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry deferred comment to LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst on what happened to a once-promising young defensive player who played over 40% of the defensive snaps last season after playing just 9% of them as a rookie.

“I’m not going to get into personnel stuff with you guys,” Barry said. “I think Gutey, obviously with Matt, they do a great job with all of our personnel and all of our personnel decisions. We kind of take the approach whoever’s here, we’re going to coach the hell out of. Obviously, a decision was made and he’s not here anymore. I’m going to leave it at that.”

Health watch

For the second straight day, cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice, but Barry hinted strongly that both Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back) are going to play against the 49ers. Smith has yet to be activated from injured reserve after being designated to return.

“We were in full pads today (and) had a great, spirited padded practice. But, again, you can create things in practice, you can create drills but until the real stuff happens in gameday, you’re truly not going to know,” Barry said. “But we’ve put them in as many different situations as possible to really feel if they can go. … I think today they stacked another block toward playing, no doubt about it.”

Asked what his plan is for Smith and Alexander, LaFleur replied in part, “You see how a guy is feeling in game — if we get to that point — but you don’t want to just load them up and expect them to go out there and expect them to play 60 snaps. I think that’s a little unrealistic at this point. But we’ll see where they’re at and hopefully they can give us some contributions.”

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who did not practice Tuesday for “load management” reasons according to LaFleur, was also listed as being limited in the padded practice, and LaFleur made no definitive statement on whether the five-time All-Pro left tackle is ready for Saturday night.

“Certainly, he’s a guy that obviously he played at a really high level in his limited snaps vs. Detroit. I was really impressed with his ability to go out there,” LaFleur said of Bakhtiari. “But ultimately, we’ll consult with him and our medical people and make the best decision for us.”

Meanwhile, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) did not practice Wednesday after taking part on a limited basis on Tuesday.

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

