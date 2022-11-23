 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heieren: Thoughts on abortion

  • 0

I was reading Ezekiel 24 from the Bible. God was telling Jerusalem what their punishment was going to be for being known as the city of murders. I wonder what the United States punishment is going to be for being a country of murders. In the US, we call it abortion. Let's call it what it is: the murdering of children while they are supposed to be safe in their mother's wombs. As a country, we can stop this. We can repent and turn to Jesus for forgiveness and He will forgive. To you doctors who perform these murders, the cry of the unborn reach God's ears and He wants you to stop. You mothers, whatever your reason is for allowing this, stop because you are just as guilty of murder as the doctor is. God will not allow this to go on forever. Repent before it is too late. Jesus forgives and heals. There is hope. Just stop and think about what you are about to do. Ending a life before it gets a chance to live is a horrible act, but there is forgiveness in Jesus Christ our Savior. I and your baby plead with you for their life.

People are also reading…

Jamie Heieren, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

911 caller saved life of woman being attacked, Burlington Police say

Burlington Police officers reported that they responded to a driveway of a residence on the 100 block of Madison Street at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman yelling for help. When they arrived, officers said they found a man — Richard "Rick" Lawrence Sallmann — wrapping a jacket around a woman's head, attempting to suffocate her.

"Officers intervened and stopped the assault," the BPD said Friday, and Sallmann was arrested soon after fleeing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News