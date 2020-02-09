Hee Young Park wins women's Victoria Open

In his post-round interview with CBS, he suggested hitting only nine greens wasn’t all that bad because he kept missing in the right place that left him a good angle, the exception being the par-3 12th where he made his lone bogey. And then he abruptly ended the discourse.

“Actually, that’s not true,” Mickelson said. “I had some pretty good up-and-downs.”

Topping the list was No. 7, the 110-yard hole down the hill toward the Pacific, the most picturesque hole at Pebble. It looked like a terror for Mickelson when his sand wedge went long and plugged into the back bunker.

“I was just trying to not make 5,” Mickelson said. “I was trying to get on the green and just make a 4, give myself a putt at a par. But it came out great.”