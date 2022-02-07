Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, misdemeanor bail jumping.
The new leasee, Oterra, is relocating its North American headquarters to Mount Pleasant. Oterra expects to employ at least 100 people there once fully operational, and it expects to be "operational in very, very early 2024."
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a minor with a metal pole.
There are three main focuses for the new hospital, which employs 550: providing patients with advanced technology, operating the facility sustainably and continuing to provide "personal, compassionate care" to Advocate Aurora patients.
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
"A girl was on her way to work, and a tragedy happened"
Uncle Harry's, a place in Waterford known for ice cream, never did come through last summer with its new hamburger stand. Why? Allegedly, the owner got locked into a dispute with a contractor, a skirmish that's now moving into court.
BROWN DEER — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer on S…
Ben May, a Racine native and graduate in 2000 at St. Catherine's High School, has climbed the baseball ranks as an umpire in recent years. In January, May's dream of working in the majors was made a reality.
A Racine woman allegedly got into a fight with another woman and pointed a gun at her Tuesday in Racine. No injuries were reported.
Editor's note: This story includes mention and description of sexual harassment.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.