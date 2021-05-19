Heat to open Saturday in Milwaukee, in gold uniforms; Jrue Holiday says Bucks more talented

Middleton said there still were worthwhile takeaways from the Bucks taking the season series 2-1, including last Saturday’s home victory, even with the Heat’s Jimmy Butler missing all three matchups due to injuries.

“Jimmy is a big part of what they do over there, also,” he said. “But for the most part they had most of their guys. The last game we played, the only guy that was missing was Jimmy. He’s a handful. He’s a great player. He does a lot for his team. But we’re still confident with the guys that we have.”

Holiday said he is ready for the challenges.

“They’re a tough team, they play hard, very disciplined,” he said. “I feel like talent-wise, we have a bit more of that, but there’s things that we have to be able to do to match their energy, things that we can utilize and things that we have in our advantage.”

All the while, he said, with respect for Butler.

“I love the way he plays,” Holiday said. “He’s definitely my type of guy. I’m a big fan of Jimmy Buckets. So I’m excited to play against him.”