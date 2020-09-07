Heat preparing for dual realities in Game 5 vs. Bucks as Antetokounmpo watch continues

As a means of comparison, the Golden State Warriors played Kevin Durant through injury in the 2019 NBA Finals and then lost him to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency that summer, and, before that, Kawhi Leonard seemingly took umbrage with the San Antonio Spurs' injury approach and pushed for a trade.,

"Looking at everything, assessing everything together," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday, with Antetokounmpo not available to the media. "We'll continue to make decisions that protect and keep Giannis in a position where he's healthy and has a long, long, healthy career and is still available to us and giving us what he can."

Antetokounmpo was with the Bucks at Monday's practice, on a court adjacent to where the Heat worked, but as Budenholzer said, "On the court, we literally just walked through a couple of defensive sets, a couple of offensive things, just kind of stationary in the halfcourt. He was able to participate in that, but I think it wasn't much. So don't read too much into that."

The teams meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Wide World of Sports complex.

"Giannis is, like we've said, getting treatment around the clock and doing everything he can to make himself available," Budenholzer said.