This time, the Chicago Bears were good enough to overcome a tough day for Cody Parkey.
That might not be the case very soon.
A day after Parkey missed two extra points and two field-goal attempts in a 34-22 victory over Detroit, coach Matt Nagy reiterated he has no plans to take a look at another kicker this week. But he acknowledged Parkey’s performance is only going to take on greater importance as the NFC North-leading Bears try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since after the 2010 season.
“The end of this regular season, these are huge now. You got to make them,” Nagy said Monday, “and it’s just too important, they’re too crucial.”
The most remarkable part of Parkey’s trouble against Detroit might have been how he missed the four kicks, finding an upright each time.
After Chicago scored on its first drive, Parkey kicked the extra point off the right upright. He hit the left upright on an extra point in the second quarter. On consecutive Chicago drives in the third quarter, Parkey rattled the right upright on a 41-yard field goal and again on a 34-yard attempt.
“I don’t think I’ve hit the post four times in my whole life and I’ve been kicking probably for 15 years,” Parkey said right after Chicago’s third straight win.
It got so bad that the crowd roared when the Bears went for a 2-point conversion after a touchdown later in the third. But Parkey’s teammates offered their support.
“Everyone has a bad game every once in a while, so we’re going to rally around him, continue to have his back,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said, “and I know next week when we need it he’s going to make a big kick and we’re not even going to think twice about it. We’re a family in that locker room, we have each other’s back no matter what.”
BUCCANEERS: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their No. 1 quarterback.
Coach Dirk Koetter said the 14th-year pro, who failed to produce a touchdown in the previous day’s 16-3 loss to Washington, will start next Sunday on the road against the New York Giants.
The Bucs (3-6) have dropped six of seven games following a 2-0 start, with Fitzpatrick starting four of the losses after leading the team to surprising victories over New Orleans and Philadelphia while Jameis Winston was serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Also, struggling kicker Chandler Catanzaro was waived.
BENGALS: The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, a day after a 51-14 loss to the Saints that ranks among the worst in franchise history. New Orleans scored on every possession except the last one — when it took a knee while in field-goal range — during its rout at Paul Brown Stadium.
Lewis made another interesting move, re-hiring fired Browns coach Hue Jackson, who served as his offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015. Jackson, who was dismissed by Cleveland on Oct. 29 after winning just three games in two-plus seasons, will take on an unspecified role within Lewis’ staff, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night.
BILLS: Nathan Peterman became the odd man out on a team carrying four quarterbacks, and with rookie Josh Allen set to reclaim his starting job after missing four games with a sprained right throwing elbow.
The Bills are off until they host Jacksonville on Nov. 25.
Peterman was passed on the depth chart by Matt Barkley, who took over the starting job in a 41-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. McDermott opted to start Barkley, despite having just signed with Buffalo on Oct. 30, and a week after Peterman — starting in place of injured veteran backup Derek Anderson (concussion) — threw three interceptions in a 41-9 loss to Chicago.
CHARGERS: Coach Anthony Lynn said linebacker Denzel Perryman injured the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during the first quarter of Sunday’s 20-6 victory against Oakland and will undergo surgery. The 5-foot-11, 240-pound inside linebacker had started every game this season and was second in tackles with 51 going into the Raiders game.
Perryman is one of the team’s top defenders against the run with 15 stuffs (tackles on running plays for no gain or a loss). Los Angeles is ranked 17th in the league against the run. It has allowed only one running back to rush for over 100 yards (the Rams’ Todd Gurley in Week 3) but the Chargers have been inconsistent.
RAIDERS: Oakland coach Jon Gruden said he should take the blame for Derek Carr’s bewildering fourth-down throwaway that ended any slim chance of a Raiders comeback.
Carr’s decision to throw the ball at the feet of running back Jalen Richard when no one was open on a fourth-and-5 play in the fourth quarter of a 20-6 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers summed up Oakland’s fifth straight loss.
Carr rolled right on the play looking for Richard in the flat. But with Melvin Ingram chasing him, Carr just threw the ball away rather than give any of his receivers even a chance at making a play.
“It was a terrible call by me,” Gruden said Monday. “It was a design for Jalen Richard against man-to-man coverage. There wasn’t a lot (Carr) could have done. He could have been Fran Tarkenton and done a 360 and reversed the field a few times. There wasn’t much there. You got to credit the play caller with that outcome.”
RAMS: Los Angeles receiver Cooper Kupp is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee, depriving the Rams’ offense of a major contributor heading into a showdown with Kansas City.
Coach Sean McVay confirmed the ACL injury for Kupp, who led the Rams in yards receiving last season. Kupp is likely to have surgery this week.
Kupp has 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns this season, providing reliable hands in the slot and a knack for big catches. The former third-round pick from Eastern Washington has been a key contributor to McVay’s high-octane passing offense in both of his NFL seasons.
REDSKINS: Rookie tackle Geron Christian is out for the rest of the season in the latest significant injury to Washington’s offensive line.
Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that Christian will miss the final seven games of the regular season and any in the playoffs after tearing the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. Christian, the Redskins’ third-round pick who was forced into action by a bevy of injuries, hurt his knee Sunday at Tampa Bay.
