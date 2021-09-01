Health officials urge masks, vaccines as COVID average soars

MADISON — Health officials are warning Wisconsin residents to get vaccinated, wear masks and avoid indoor gatherings over the Labor Day weekend as the delta variant drives the state’s COVID-19 case average to levels not seen in months.

Wisconsin’s seven-day case average stood at 1,699 as of Wednesday, the highest average since Jan. 15, when it stood at 1,990 cases, the state Department of Health Services reported. COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked since early July as well. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 934 inpatients on Tuesday, the most since February.

Most of those patients are not vaccinated. The DHS estimates that the case rate stands at about 370 among every 100,000 people who aren’t fully vaccinated compared to 125 cases among every 100,000 people who are.

Wisconsin, like most of the rest of the country, saw a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths last fall before vaccines were introduced. The numbers dropped substantially earlier this summer as more people got shots. The tables turned again in July, though, when the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, began to spread across the state.

It’s one of the worst spikes seen since the first COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. in January 2020.