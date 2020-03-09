Sexual Assault Services held its ninth annual “Healing Lights: Giving Hope” fundraiser Jan. 31, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Sexual Assault Services (SAS) is an advocacy and treatment program that has provided safe and compassionate support for survivors in the community for more than 20 years.

Services include a 24-hour crisis line, 24-hour hospital response, short- and long-term counseling, support groups, legal advocacy, family advocacy at the Racine County Child Advocacy Center, community awareness activities and prevention education. The event raised funds to help continue the organization’s mission.

Photos were submitted by Scarlette Kinderman, volunteer and community awareness specialist for Sexual Assault Services.

