Healing Art Show focus is mental illness

MADISON — In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wisconsin is hosting its 15th annual Healing Art Show. The exhibit features the works of Wisconsin artists who live with a mental health condition and is set up at the Daisy Café and Cupcakery, 2827 Atwood Ave.
Forty-two artists are featured in the show from all over the state with a variety of different mediums including painting, drawing, printmaking, sewing and origami.
NAMI Wisconsin serves the community as part of the largest grassroots mental health organization. Its mission is to improve the lives of those affected by mental illness and support recovery through education, advocacy and support.
“Our hope is that by showcasing the artistic works created by people with mental illness and how they used art as part of their recovery, we highlight the talents and strengths that outshine any mental illness,” said Mary Kay Battaglia, NAMI Wisconsin’s executive director.
The Healing Art Show exhibit is free and can be viewed through May 30. To see it virtually, go to namiwisconsin.org/nami-wisconsin-events/healing-art-show.
