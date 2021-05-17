 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Healing Art Show focus is mental illness
0 comments

Healing Art Show focus is mental illness

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
"Despair" by Riley St. Claire

"Despair" by Riley St. Claire.

MADISON — In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wisconsin is hosting its 15th annual Healing Art Show. The exhibit features the works of Wisconsin artists who live with a mental health condition and is set up at the Daisy Café and Cupcakery, 2827 Atwood Ave.

Forty-two artists are featured in the show from all over the state with a variety of different mediums including painting, drawing, printmaking, sewing and origami.

NAMI Wisconsin serves the community as part of the largest grassroots mental health organization. Its mission is to improve the lives of those affected by mental illness and support recovery through education, advocacy and support.

“Our hope is that by showcasing the artistic works created by people with mental illness and how they used art as part of their recovery, we highlight the talents and strengths that outshine any mental illness,” said Mary Kay Battaglia, NAMI Wisconsin’s executive director.

The Healing Art Show exhibit is free and can be viewed through May 30. To see it virtually, go to namiwisconsin.org/nami-wisconsin-events/healing-art-show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?
Local News

How much does Wisconsin not having a job search requirement for unemployment benefits affect worker shortage?

Those who are receiving unemployment benefits are not currently required to prove they are actively looking for employment as they normally are in Wisconsin, which some suspect adds to the hiring issues many southeast Wisconsin employers are reporting.

Republicans are moving to reinstate the requirement.

It is still being debated how much of an impact the requirement is having on employers' struggles to fill openings; the worker shortage is so new, there isn't really any data on reasons why there are so many help wanted signs and how much of an impact a single Department of Workforce Development rule has.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News