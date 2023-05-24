Area parks are planning another busy season of summer activities:

Kenosha County parksKENOSHA — The summer’s major Kenosha County parks family activities include:

Movie Nights in the Park, Fridays at dusk in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. Movies scheduled are:

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (June 16)

“Lightyear” (June 24)

“Jaws” (June 30)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (July 7)

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (July 14)

“The Goonies” (July 21)

“Thor Love and Thunder” (July 28)

“Jurassic World” (Aug. 4)

“Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Aug. 11)

“Back to the Future” (Aug. 18)

To find out which movie is playing, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook for weekly movie listings.

Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic, Friday, June 2, noon-3 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 8500 Karow Court, Twin Lakes. Lunch is courtesy of Mission BBQ.

Picnic in the Park, Saturday, Aug. 19, noon-9 p.m., in Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., Somers. Free admission; food and refreshments are available for purchase. This Kenosha County Parks celebration will include live music, food trucks, outdoor games, face painting. The festivities will cap off with a fireworks show at dusk.

For more details, event rules and information about other activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks on Facebook at http://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.

Racine Parks playground programRACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services will host a free drop-in playground program for children ages 7-14 at a number of city neighborhood parks.

Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning June 19. No registration is required to participate. Drop-in programs are available at these locations:

Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.

Matson Park, 1110 South St.

Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.

Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.

Dr. Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.

Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr Martin Luther King Drive.

Each playground site is supervised by two college student leaders who are trained to facilitate a safe and diverse program. The leaders will provide organized recreational activities, weekly themed special events, games, field trips and inter-park sports competitions. Parents should be aware that the drop-in program does not provide a system to monitor when or with whom children arrive or leave.

For more information, go to cityofracine.org/ParksRec or call 262-636-9131.

Waterford park programsWATERFORD — These events will be held in Waterford this summer:

Fun & Food on First will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, June 5-Aug. 28 (excluding July 3), at First and Main streets. There will be a variety of food, beverages, yard games and music. This is a free family event.

Movies in the Park is offered at dusk at no charge on Thursdays, June 8 and 22, July 6 and 20 and Aug. 3 and 17 at Village Hall Park, 123 N River St. People should bring a chair and blankets and enjoy a family-friendly movie set next to the Fox River. Beverages and snacks will be sold.

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus comes to the area on Saturday, Aug. 26. Enjoy a live circus for 90 minutes under the big top and highways 36 and 164. There are discounts by purchasing advance tickets at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

Call 262-534-1853 for more information.