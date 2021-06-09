Head East to perform at Waterford River Rhythms

WATERFORD — The legendary classic rock band Head East is the next performer when Waterford River Rhythms is held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 24.

Head East has long set the standard for authentic, full-vocal, good time rock harmonies that few bands can equal. Their high-energy shows are filled with superb vocals, flashy guitar work and memorable keyboard melodies that continue to rock audiences of all ages. Their signature song, "Never Been Any Reason" has long been considered by many radio stations across the country as "The Rock & Roll National Anthem." This year Head East will be celebrating their 50th anniversary by performing most cuts off of their iconic record "Flat As A Pancake."

Concerts are held at Waterford’s Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., right on the Fox River. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare. The remaining lineup:

July 1: Sneezy

July 15: Bobby Friss (classic rock)

July 29: Trippin’ Billies (Dave Matthews tribute)

Aug. 12: Gravity — The John Mayer Experience

Aug. 26: Hillbilly Casino (rockabilly)

The Cotton Exchange will be the exclusive food vendor for all shows and the Racine Brewing Co. will be selling craft beer.

Street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the old fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For updated information, go to waterfordriverrhythms.org.

