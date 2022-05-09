Hazardous waste collection site available

RACINE — The Racine Wastewater Utility household hazardous waste collection program will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the waste collection site, 6200 21st St. (west of Highway 31). It's held the third Saturday of each month through October.

The program is open to residents of Racine, Elmwood Park, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Wind Point and North Bay.

Residents are encouraged to bring harmful chemicals from around their home to the permanent collection site. Latex paints are not accepted. Place materials in trunk/truck bed; people should not exit their cars. For more information about the program, call 262-636-9520 or go to cityofracine.org/hhw.

