Haylofters to stage 'Shawshank Redemption'

BURLINGTON — Haylofters Community Theater will present "Shawshank Redemption," a play based on a Steven King novel, as their first show in the 90th year of operation. Performances take place April 21-May 1 at Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.

Andy Dufres, played by Matt Specht, is a successful vice president of a bank who is convicted of murdering his wife and her golf pro lover. While in prison he bonds with another prisoner, Red, played by Rob King. Andy experiences the brutality of prison but also helps out the warden (Scott Kim). Rounding out the cast are Hadley (Jim McClure), Bogs (Curt Mummer), Brooksie (Thomas Jones), Entwisfle (Mike Pinter), Rooster (Jerod Howard), Tommy (Chandler James), Dawkins (Peter Punzi) and Pinky (Raymond Sanchez).

"Shawshank Redemption," directed by Julie Schmidt, is recommended for adult audiences due to explicit language and the depiction of a realistic prison atmosphere.

Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $18 and are available at thehaylofters.com or call 262-763-9873.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0