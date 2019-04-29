BURLINGTON — “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” will be staged by The Haylofters May 2-12 at the Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St.
Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite Nana in New York for the summer quickly turns into an experience she'll never forget. It seems her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling handmade naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five-borough area. Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her Nana get arrested or worse evicted?
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $18 ($16 opening night). Go to www.thehaylofters.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.