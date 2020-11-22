 Skip to main content
Hawthorn Hollow to hold Holiday Boutique
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
SOMERS — Unique handcrafted items inspired by nature will be available at the annual Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, outdoors at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road.

Some items are made with natural materials found at Hawthorn Hollow. Fresh greens will be available for crafting. A selection of gift baskets, wreaths, centerpieces, swags and maple syrup will be available for preorder on Dec. 4. People should check Hawthorn Hollow's Facebook page on Dec. 3 to see what will be available.

