Hawthorn Hollow to hold Holiday Boutique

SOMERS — Unique handcrafted items inspired by nature will be available at the annual Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, outdoors at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road.
Some items are made with natural materials found at Hawthorn Hollow. Fresh greens will be available for crafting. A selection of gift baskets, wreaths, centerpieces, swags and maple syrup will be available for preorder on Dec. 4. People should check Hawthorn Hollow's Facebook page on Dec. 3 to see what will be available.
