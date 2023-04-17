SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, has opened its StoryWalk trail.
The StoryWalk program, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books. This spring, the story is “Crinkle, Crackle, CRACK: It’s Spring!” by Marion Dane Bauer and Illustrated by John Shelley. Spring is a special time of year where many new things are happening in the forest like new sights, smells and sounds. Attendees follow along with a friendly bear as all of the forest animals welcome spring. The story travels through Hawthorn Hollow, starting on Old Mill Road, and ending across the Pike River with a take-home craft, while supplies lasts.
This StoryWalk experience will be available to read until June, when the summer book will be installed. The StoryWalk project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
People are also reading…
Hawthorn Hollow is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. For more information about Hawthorn Hollow’s upcoming events, go to hawthornhollow.org.