The StoryWalk program, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books. This spring, the story is “Crinkle, Crackle, CRACK: It’s Spring!” by Marion Dane Bauer and Illustrated by John Shelley. Spring is a special time of year where many new things are happening in the forest like new sights, smells and sounds. Attendees follow along with a friendly bear as all of the forest animals welcome spring. The story travels through Hawthorn Hollow, starting on Old Mill Road, and ending across the Pike River with a take-home craft, while supplies lasts.