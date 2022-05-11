Hawthorn Hollow hosting Lunar Eclipse Party

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is hosting a Lunar Eclipse Party starting at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

Visitors will “witness one of the longest, rare ‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipses of the decade,” event organizers said.

The event takes place in Hawthorn Hollow’s Charles and Kathryn Heide Schoolyard Observatory.

The event is also a fundraiser for “what will be the largest public-serving telescope in southeastern Wisconsin,” Hawthorn officials said. “In the face of a failing older telescope system, this new system will support the observatory’s mission to connect our community with the night sky for many years to come.”

The cost is $20, which includes “views of this spectacular eclipse through multiple telescopes along with a night-time sky tour of other celestial objects.”

The partial eclipse begins at 9:30 Sunday night, becomes total at 10:30 p.m. and ends around midnight.

An event ticket also includes guided night hikes through the nature sanctuary along the Pike River and live music from local jam-funk band Mountains on the Moon.

Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to fund the development of the observatory.

Note: Due to the unique nature of this astronomical event, it cannot be rescheduled. In the event of a rain cancellation, ticketholders will receive two tickets for future events at the observatory. For tickets and more information, call 262-552-8196 or log on at hawthornhollow.org.

Storywalk Trail

Hawthorn Hollow, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, also features a StoryWalk Trail. The program creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books.

In “Fletcher and the Springtime Blossoms,” the story follows Fletcher the rabbit as he warns his woodland friends of the impending snow. Except the “snow” is not what it seems in the springtime.

The story travels through Hawthorn Hollow on several trails, starting at the Old Mill Road trail and ending on the Trillium trail, where blossoms and flowers will eventually bloom.

This StoryWalk experience is available to read until June, when the summer book will be installed.

Hawthorn Hollow is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee (except for special events); donations are accepted. Note: Dogs are not allowed at Hawthorn Hollow.

