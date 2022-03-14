 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawthorn Hollow announces 2022 Pike River Benefit Concert Series

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Pike River series

People enjoy a past concert at Hawthorn Hollow's Pike River Concert Series.

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, announced the lineup for the 2022 Pike River Concert Series. Performers are:

  • June 17 — The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane with their down-home mix of outlaw country, southern rock, and rustic originals.
  • July 22 — Violet Wilder, an acoustic folk trio of multi-instrumentalists that incorporate piano, acoustic and electric guitar, viola, percussion and three-part harmonies into their music.
  • Aug. 19 — Cosmic Railroad, an original American roots rock band with a psychedelic twist.

All shows start at 6 p.m. in the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater, with gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10. Food and beverages such as soda, wine and craft beer will be sold, as will produce from the Heritage Farmstead at Hawthorn Hollow (while supplies last). Go to hawthornhollow.org.

