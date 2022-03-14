Hawthorn Hollow announces 2022 Pike River Benefit Concert Series

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, announced the lineup for the 2022 Pike River Concert Series. Performers are:
- June 17 — The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane with their down-home mix of outlaw country, southern rock, and rustic originals.
- July 22 — Violet Wilder, an acoustic folk trio of multi-instrumentalists that incorporate piano, acoustic and electric guitar, viola, percussion and three-part harmonies into their music.
- Aug. 19 — Cosmic Railroad, an original American roots rock band with a psychedelic twist.
All shows start at 6 p.m. in the Hawthorn Hollow amphitheater, with gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10. Food and beverages such as soda, wine and craft beer will be sold, as will produce from the Heritage Farmstead at Hawthorn Hollow (while supplies last). Go to hawthornhollow.org.
