Hawkeyes' defense presents still challenge

The University of Wisconsin football team will get its first crack at becoming bowl eligible when it heads to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes. Here’s a look at Who Has The Edge in Saturday’s at Kinnick Stadium.

When the Badgers have the ball

There are no secrets when facing the Iowa defense. It’s going to present a four-man front, play a lot of cover-3 and quarters coverages and dare you to methodically march down the field. UW has had the antidote for that strategy in recent years, but the Badgers will need its retooled-on-the-fly offensive line to play its best game of the season.

Iowa ranks third in the FBS in yards per game allowed (264.4) and fifth in scoring defense (14.3).

UW simply cannot turn over the ball and expect to win at Kinnick Stadium. That responsibility mostly falls on quarterback Graham Mertz, who knows too well how opportunistic Iowa’s defense can be. Mertz had an interception and fumble (that wasn’t his fault) at Kinnick Stadium in 2020. He eliminated those mistakes to help lead a win over the Hawkeyes last season but will need to avoid turnovers and make some clutch throws on third down to win.

Running back Braelon Allen might be able to find room on the edges if the Badgers are effective with their pin-and-pull runs off the tackles. Getting tight end Hayden Rucci back on the field helps UW set the edge in the run game while forcing the defense to account for him as a passing threat.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell will be a handful to block, especially if the Hawkeyes defensive line is able to hold UW’s O-line at the point of attack. Campbell leads the Big Ten with just under 10 tackles per game.

Edge: Iowa

When Iowa has the ball

Iowa’s offense arguably has been the most maligned unit in the country this season. The harsh critiques of the Hawkeyes have been justified by their 17.2 points per game, which is 125th of 131 FBS teams. Iowa’s scoring ranks third-to-last in the Power Five conferences.

The criticism mostly is pointed at offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, son of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, and quarterback Spencer Petras. Petras is completing 55.7% of his passes and brings up the rear among regular starters in the Big Ten, averaging 155.7 yards passing per game. UW has to get pressure on Petras because he’s completing 36.4% of his throws when pressured, per PFF. Tight end Sam LaPorta (44 catches, 458 yards) is Petras’ top target.

Petras and the Hawkeyes seemingly found their groove the past two weeks in wins over Northwestern (33-13) and Purdue (24-3). Tailback Kaleb Johnson had 293 yards rushing combined in those games, giving the offense an engine it could build around. UW’s defensive front will need to control the zone-blocking schemes Iowa runs and avoid letting Johnson find cutback lanes.

UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig was a game-wrecker against Iowa last season, notching 2½ sacks and a forced fumble. He could be in for another big game because Iowa’s tackles, Mason Richmond on the left side and Jack Plumb on the right, both have let up double-digit pressures this season.

Edge: Wisconsin

Special teams

Iowa fans have saved some of their loudest cheers this season for punter Tory Taylor. He’s averaging 45.9 yards per try, with 23 of his 55 punts being downed inside the opponent’s 20. Taylor ranks ninth in the FBS in punting average. The Hawkeyes are solid in the return and coverage phases as well.

UW’s Isaac Guerendo is averaging more than 25 yards per kick return, good for 16th nationally, so expect Iowa kicker Drew Stevens to keep the ball away from him. Stevens is 12 of 14 on field goals this season, including 2 for 2 from 50-plus yards out.

Edge: Iowa

Trends

The winner of this game will become bowl eligible. UW has played in a bowl after the past 20 consecutive seasons, the third-longest streak in the nation, while Iowa has earned a bowl trip the past nine years.

UW has an 8-2 edge in the series since 2010 but lost in its last trip to Kinnick Stadium in 2020.

The Badgers are 20-25-1 all-time in Iowa City.

The over has hit in six of the past seven UW games, a streak that was snapped in windy, rainy conditions last week against Maryland.