Having lost veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb to ‘significant’ injury, Packers look to fill yet another void on offense

GREEN BAY — For two years, Nathaniel Hackett had listened to Aaron Rodgers rave about his former teammate and BFF, Randall Cobb.

But Hackett, the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, and Cobb, the veteran wide receiver who’d been one of the offense’s stars during his first tour of duty in Green Bay (2011 through 2018), hadn’t crossed paths themselves until this season. And that only happened because Rodgers, the Packers quarterback-turned-pseudo general manager, had pushed for the team’s real general manager, Brian Gutekunst, to bring Cobb home after two seasons away.

“I mean, what a great guy,” Hackett raved about Cobb Thursday afternoon, not long after the severity of Cobb’s core muscle injury — one that head coach Matt LaFleur termed “significant” — became known publicly. “Being around Aaron, just the first two years, how highly he spoke of (Cobb) as a human being, his presence walking in the building just really blew my mind. Then he goes out there and plays and does great things on the field. … The minute he hits the field, he is a true gamer. His knowledge of the game, his understanding of the game, the trust he and Aaron have built, is awesome.”

But, possibly, over for the season.

Cobb had suffered what was initially termed a groin injury during the Packers’ Nov. 28 pre-bye victory over the Los Angeles Rams — a game in which Cobb caught four of the five passes thrown his way for 95 yards, including a 54-yard catch-and-run and a 7-yard touchdown that turned out to be the play on which he was injured — but was listed on the team’s injury report Wednesday with a core muscle injury after missing practice.

Then, on Thursday morning, LaFleur acknowledged the seriousness of Cobb’s injury and struck a pessimistic chord on Cobb’s prognosis — making Cobb the latest key offensive player to suffer a longer-term injury, joining tight end Robert Tonyan (torn ACL), left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins (torn ACL), center Josh Myers (knee injury) and five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who still hasn’t returned to action after tearing his ACL in his left knee during a New Year’s Eve practice late last season.

“Cobby’s going to out for a while. He had a pretty significant injury,” LaFleur said near the end of his daily Q&A session with reporters. “That’s unfortunate, because I thought he has done such an amazing job when given the opportunity.”

ESPN.com reported that Cobb underwent surgery during last week's bye to repair the injury, with the hope of being able to return this season.

Although every injury is different, fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard suffered a core muscle injury last year during his 146-yard game against New Orleans early in the season and wound up missing six games and requiring surgery. The Packers have five regular-season games left, meaning it’s possible the 31-year-old Cobb won’t return until the playoffs, if at all.

Entering Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, Cobb had caught 28 passes (third-most on the team) on 39 targets for 375 yards (second-most on the team) and five receiving touchdowns (tied with Davante Adams for the most on the team). He’d been especially impressive on third downs, catching 12 passes on third downs, with 10 of them converting first downs. Of his 28 receptions, 21 have gone for first downs.

“Obviously he’s been around here for 10 years, and he’s been super productive, especially on third down,” deep-ball wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said. “Obviously having that veteran guy that has (Rodgers’) trust, we’re missing that. And obviously just the guy in our room, he’s a leader on and off the field, a coach on and off the field. But he’s still around. It’s not like he disappeared. We’ll be OK.”

Cobb’s arrival, in a trade with the Houston Texans this summer, gave the Packers something they hadn’t had the two years that Cobb had been gone: A true slot receiver. Now, without him, LaFleur and Hackett will go back to what they did the past two years, using Adams there from time to time and going with Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown in Cobb’s absence — even though Lazard and St. Brown are bigger receivers who don’t necessarily fit the slot receiver prototype.

“We’ll use Allen in there a little bit. EQ’s been playing really well as of late, not only on offense but on special teams as well. And we’ll continue to move Davante around and put him in there a little bit,” LaFleur said.

Added Hackett: “You look at the first two years before (Cobb) got here, we had some other guys who were out there. Allen and EQ, they’ve already done it. It was just a bonus to have that connection come back and (Cobb) be a leader in that room. Those guys are going to have to step up, and they already have.”

The Packers also have rookie third-round pick Amari Rodgers, a Cobb clone whom Cobb has been mentoring since Rodgers was 12 years old. But Rodgers’ playing time has been limited — he’s played just 62 of the Packers’ 787 offensive snaps this season (7.9%) — and LaFleur politely emphasized how young Rodgers is while also saying he’ll get some greater opportunities.

“As far as Amari’s concerned, he’s a younger player, and he’s still growing,” LaFleur said. “He’s going to get better. We’ve got a lot of high expectations for him to continue to grow and develop, and I do think he’ll get more opportunity.”

Valdes-Scantling, meanwhile, downplayed Cobb’s absence and pointed out that every veteran receiver on the roster has missed time this season — including Valdes-Scantling himself, who missed five games with a hamstring injury.

“We’ve done it before. It’s not anything new,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Every one of us has been down at some point and we’ve all had to step up and play. It’s not a difference. I missed some time, Allen has missed some time, Davante has missed time, EQ has missed time. (It’s a) next-man-up mentality, and that’s how we approach it.”

Extra points

Starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the bye week, was set to return to the building on Friday, although LaFleur said he won’t be back in time to practice with the team. Campbell will “absolutely” play against the Bears if he is cleared as expected, however. “You never want a guy to be out of the building for 10 days, obviously. Thank god it was during the bye,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “But if there’s a guy who can function without being in the building the last four days, it’s a pro like De’Vondre.” … LaFleur was wearing a mask during Thursday’s press conference and said it was because he’d been deemed a close contact on Monday, presumably to backup quarterback Jordan Love, who tested positive coming back from the bye. … Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 3 and remains on injured reserve but did have his practice window open on Wednesday, took part on a limited basis for the second straight day. … Cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) and wide receiver/kickoff returner Malik Taylor (abdomen) practiced fully, while Aaron Rodgers did not practice for the second straight day as he rests his fractured pinkie toe.

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

