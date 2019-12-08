Having a Morton's neuroma is a pain in the foot

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Some neuromas can be diagnosed with a physical exam to locate tenderness in the ball of the foot, or to identify a mass. Some people report a sensation of clicking between their toes. Imaging tests such as ultrasound can isolate tissue abnormalities associated with a neuroma. Although an X-ray won’t diagnose the condition, it can rule out other potential causes, such as a stress fracture.

Treatment depends on the severity of the condition. Many people find relief with a change of footwear. Flat-soled shoes with a roomy toe box and adequate padding beneath the ball of the foot can relieve pressure and protect the affected area. Custom shoe inserts, known as orthotics, can also offer relief. Some people require anti-inflammatory medications or cortisone injections to manage pain and inflammation. In severe cases, an outpatient surgery to remove the inflamed and enlarged nerve may be necessary.

The drug you’re asking about, known as CNTX-4975, is being developed to address moderate and severe knee pain associated with osteoarthritis. It’s an intriguing approach to pain management, which uses a laboratory-derived version of a substance called capsaicin, one of the compounds that give chili peppers their heat. The idea is that when delivered via an injection, the capsaicin will interfere with the neurological process that transmits pain signals to the brain.

You’re correct that at one point, the drug was being considered for use in Morton’s neuroma. However, the company developing the drug has decided to focus its use for knee pain due to osteoarthritis. Clinical trials of the drug are ongoing.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

