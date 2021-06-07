Have breakfast, dinner with the animals at Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering these breakfast and dinner events:

Breakfast with the Animals

Breakfast with the Animals will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on these Saturdays:

June 19 — Giraffe presentation

July 24 — Eagle presentation

Aug. 21 — Orangutan presentation

Sept. 18 — Bear presentation

Breakfast will be served. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 3 to 15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

Dinner with the Animals

Dinner with the Animals will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on these Saturdays:

June 19 — Skunk presentation

July 24 — Penguins presentation

Aug. 21 — Fossa presentation

Sept. 18 — Tamarin presentation

Dinner will be served. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $30 for children ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.

