Have breakfast, dinner with the animals at Racine Zoo
Have breakfast, dinner with the animals at Racine Zoo

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., is offering these breakfast and dinner events:

Breakfast with the Animals

Breakfast with the Animals will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on these Saturdays:

  • June 19 — Giraffe presentation
  • July 24 — Eagle presentation
  • Aug. 21 — Orangutan presentation
  • Sept. 18 — Bear presentation

Breakfast will be served. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $25 for children ages 3 to 15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

Dinner with the Animals

Dinner with the Animals will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on these Saturdays:

  • June 19 — Skunk presentation
  • July 24 — Penguins presentation
  • Aug. 21 — Fossa presentation
  • Sept. 18 — Tamarin presentation

Dinner will be served. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $30 for children ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

For tickets, go to racinezoo.org.

