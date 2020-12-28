 Skip to main content
Have a wine tasting at home to benefit Racine Zoo
Have a wine tasting at home to benefit Racine Zoo

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — World Wine Online, a fundraiser for the Racine Zoo for ages 21 and older, will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

Participants can explore wines from around the world in the comfort of their own home while a wine specialist gives a history of each hand-picked wine.

The $25 fee includes a tasting kit and gift. The tasting kit includes a half bottle of Imagery Chardonnay, Robert Mondavi Private Select Rum Barrel Merlot and Joel Gott Cabernet. People can pick up the wine kit and free gift at the Zoo Administration Office, 200 Goold St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, or from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8 (ID required). To register, go to racinezoo.org. A Zoom link will be emailed.

Proceeds go to the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

