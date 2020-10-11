Haunted Woods 2020 at Camp Oh-Da-Kota

BURLINGTON — Haunted Woods 2020 will be held Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 16-24, at Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America Camp Oh-Da-Kota, 3363 Dyer Lake Road.
In the past this event was always a haunted hayride. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is a haunted woods walk-through camp this year.
The one-mile tour takes approximately 40 minutes to complete. There are stairs, hills and some uneven terrain on the path. Tours will begin at 7 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 9:20 p.m. Guests will be assigned to a tour group of 20-25 people. The event may be scary for young children.
Guests are asked to register in advance as a carload. Go to threeharborsscouting.org/hauntedwoods.
The cost is $6 if registered in advance or $9 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Face masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted. If one person in a carload is turned away through the screening process so will the entire carload. Guests will remain in their car until it is their turn for the tour.
Concessions will be sold.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Haunted house complex serves up scares
-
Zoo to host Halloween Glow lighted drive-through event
-
DRC planning safe Halloween festivities
- 19 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!