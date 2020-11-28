Haunted house complex serves up scares

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, is open for the 2020 season with its four attractions — Ambush Haunted House, Hysteria Haunted House, Stalker Haunted House and Abandoned Axe Throwing.

The Ambush Haunted House is an intense startle-scare haunted house with loud noises, actors popping out of unexpected places, bright lighting effects and engulfing scene effects.

The Hysteria Haunted House is a haunted house that focuses interactions on a person’s senses and mind. Visual and audible scares are interspersed in this environment, as well as confusion, misdirection and illusions. Lighting effects, sounds and actor interactions will keep visitors on their toes.

The Stalker Haunted House is an interactive startle-scare haunted walking experience that allows a person’s mind to play tricks on them as they are engulfed in the scenes. Characters will be lurking throughout the shacks, scenes and vegetation.

In Abandoned’s Axe Throwing, participants test their skills at throwing axes? Those who hit the target can get free stuff.

Hours are 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30-31, and Saturday, Nov. 7 (Blackout Night). Tickets cost $30 or $35 with the axe throwing. An optional QuickPass Haunt Entry costs $10.

For more information, call the Abandoned Haunted House Complex at 262-886-1182 or go to abandonedhauntedhouse.com, where tickets can be bought online.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0