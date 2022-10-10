BURLINGTON — Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America will again host a Haunted Hayride & Walk at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road. Sessions are at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 28-29.
The evening begins by boarding the hay wagon and traveling through the haunted woods. A stop at the Witch’s Kitchen takes place along the way.
The last wagon departs at 9:20 p.m. Concessions will be sold. The walk has a rating of moderate for difficulty, as there are some stairs and inclines. The event may be scary for young children.
Tickets cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Register in advance online at threeharborsscouting.org.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
It's time for some Halloween scares. Here's where to go to find them in Racine and Kenosha counties
-
Jack-O'-Lantern Nights light up Racine Zoo this year
-
Whale of a Tale: "Moby Dick" musical comedy at Sixth Street Theatre
- 50 updates