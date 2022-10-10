BURLINGTON — Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America will again host a Haunted Hayride & Walk at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road. Sessions are at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 28-29.

The evening begins by boarding the hay wagon and traveling through the haunted woods. A stop at the Witch’s Kitchen takes place along the way.

The last wagon departs at 9:20 p.m. Concessions will be sold. The walk has a rating of moderate for difficulty, as there are some stairs and inclines. The event may be scary for young children.