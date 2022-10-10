 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Haunted Hayride & Walk at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

BURLINGTON — Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America will again host a Haunted Hayride & Walk at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road. Sessions are at 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 28-29.

The evening begins by boarding the hay wagon and traveling through the haunted woods. A stop at the Witch’s Kitchen takes place along the way.

The last wagon departs at 9:20 p.m. Concessions will be sold. The walk has a rating of moderate for difficulty, as there are some stairs and inclines. The event may be scary for young children.

Tickets cost $8 in advance or $10 at the door. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Register in advance online at threeharborsscouting.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News