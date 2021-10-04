 Skip to main content
Haunted Happenings
Haunted Happenings

ABANDONED HAUNTED HOUSE COMPLEX

Through Nov. 6 – Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 Southeast Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant. 6:30-11:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $30-$70. Call 262-886-1182 or go to abandonedhauntedhouse.com.

DR. DESTRUCTION'S HAUNTED FOREST

Through Oct. 30 — Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St., Somers. 4-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $10.

FRIGHT FEST

Through Oct. 31 — Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, Ill. Go to sixflags.com.

SOUL REAPERS HAUNTED HOUSE

Through Oct. 31 — Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30821 111th St., Wilmot. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. $18 in advance, $20 at gate. Go to soulreapershaunt.com.

DUNGEON OF DOOM

Through Oct. 31 — 600 29th St., Zion, Ill. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. (also Oct. 21 and 28). $30-$55. Go to dungeonofdoom.com.

HAUNTED HOUSE

Oct. 9-30 — Kemper Center Faulkner Building (back east side), 6501 Third Ave., Kenosha. 7-11 p.m. Sat. $10, $7 ages 9 and younger.

HAUNTED TRAILS OF HAWTHORN HOLLOW

Oct. 29 — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, Somers. 7:15-9 p.m. $15, $10 ages 15 and younger. Guided hike with scary stories and local lore. Go to hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/the-haunted-trails-of-hawthorn-hollow.

