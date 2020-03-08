Hatton stays the course

Tyrrell Hatton went from losing his mind to winning the tournament.
Bay Hill served up the most demanding test this side of a major, and Hatton kept it together down the stretch Sunday by playing bogey-free over the last seven holes for a 2-over 74 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Fla.
It was his fifth victory worldwide, and first on the PGA Tour, and it came in just his second start since returning from surgery on his right wrist during the offseason.
But the 28-year-old Englishman could only smile when he tapped in a 3-foot par putt on the 18th for a one-shot victory over Marc Leishman, one of the few players who kept moving forward — barely — on another day of blustery, brittle conditions at Bay Hill.
Hatton finished at 4-under 284, one of only four players who beat par for the week, the fewest at Bay Hill since 1980. So severe was the course that Matt Fitzpatrick closed with a 69, the only player to break 70 on the weekend.
Rory McIlroy, one shot behind going into the final round, had a 76 for his highest closing round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since a 76 in the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion. He still tied for fifth, his eighth consecutive finish in the top 5 world wide dating to September.
• Ernie Els took the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Hoag Classic on Saturday, eagling the par-5 15th and birdieing the final two holes for a 7-under 64.
Making his third senior start, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 14th with the strong finish to reach 12-under 130 at Newport Beach Country Club.
Els lost a playoff to Miguel Angel Jimenez in his debut in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii, then tied for 34th last week in the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.
He eagled the 15th for the second straight day.
Auto racing
Brandon Jones passed Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Kyle Busch with 20 laps remaining and pulled away Saturday at Phoenix Raceway at Avondale, Ariz., for his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.
Rookie Harrison Burton finished second and Busch was third, giving Joe Gibbs Racing the top three finishers. Burton has finished in the top 10 in all four races this season, winning last week at Fontana.
Brad Keselowski was fourth in a Team Penske Ford. Justin Haley's Chevrolet was fifth.
Jones said the win was extra special since he was able to beat Cup stars Busch and Keselowski.
“Yeah, man, absolutely,” Jones said. “Those are two of arguably the best in the business. We just had a car to beat them today. These guys do an incredible job.”