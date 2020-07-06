Harvick takes advantage of Hamlin's crash to win Brickyard

For the third straight race, it looked as if it would be another one-two finish for Harvick and Hamlin. And until the late, stunning twist, Hamlin looked as though he would take his first Brickyard.

"It's just, it's tough. I hate it for the FedEx team," Hamlin said. "It was just kind of roulette if it (the tire) stays together or not and mine didn't."

How dominant have Harrvick and Hamlin been recently?

After trading victories and runner-up finishes at Pocono last week and Sunday's result, they've combined for seven of 12 victories since the season restarted at Darlington in mid-May and it's only the second time in seven races Hamlin and his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing entry hasn't finished in the top seven.

Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers sensed Hamlin was on borrowed time.

"We tried to play it a little safe and we had backed down ours down a little bit to save our tires," he said. "It just depends on how that situation plays out at the race and it just so happened we were out there a long time on tires so backing down was the way to go."

Kenseth couldn't catch him.

"We were really fast," the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said. "I think if we were in front, would have been tough to beat."