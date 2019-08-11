Kevin Harvick has won a NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway at Brooklyn, Mich., for the second straight year, giving him two victories this year and 47 in his career.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver pulled away from the competition in his Ford and finished more than a second ahead of Denny Hamlin. Kyle Larson was third, more than 16 seconds behind Harvick, and was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch on Sunday in the Consumers Energy 400.
There are three races left before the playoffs, including one under the lights Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will have to close the regular season strong to extend his streak of earning a spot in every postseason since the format was created 15 years ago. He started the race tied for the 16th and final spot in the playoffs and had an early setback, making contact with a wall on Lap 15 that damaged his right rear quarter panel and tire, and finished 34th.
Johnson was several laps back for much of the race, but got a break potentially for the final spot when Clint Bowyer was knocked out of the race after Paul Menard appeared to bump him. Bowyer began the day 15th in the playoff standings and was 37th at MIS.
Newman, who started the day tied with Johnson in the playoff standings, was 12th in the 38-car field.
- Kyle Busch won the second stage, just before a yellow flag came out because of a multi-car crash .
Aric Almirola and Daniel Hemric collided with each other and a wall at just about the same time Busch completed his 120th lap in the 200-lap race. Austin Dillon also got caught up in the fray, spinning him out and sending him into the grass below the track.
Busch passed Martin Truex Jr. on a restart, stemming from Brad Keselowski spinning out because of a flat tire that set off sparks behind him. The pole-sitter avoided hitting a wall, giving him a chance to continue to compete in the Consumers Energy 400.
- Truex Jr. won the first stage, rallying from inspection failures that forced him to start 38th and last.
He earned a playoff point for leading the race after 60 laps, making the 500th start of his career.
Shortly thereafter, pole sitter Brad Keselowski took the lead in the race again.
The woes for Jimmie Johnson continued early in the race. The seven-time champion made contact with a wall, damaging his right rear quarter panel and tire. He was forced to make a pit stop, which was not completed quickly because of the extensive damage.
XFINITY SERIES: Austin Cindric raced to his second straight NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday, holding off Christopher Bell at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at Lexington, Ohio.
The 20-year-old Cindric won for the first time in the series last week on the road course at Watkins Glen.
“To get my first two wins within a week is incredible,” he said. “To win on a road course like this obviously gives you a lot of confidence.”
Driving the Team Penske No. 22 Ford, Cindric finished 3.780 seconds ahead of Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
A.J. Allmendinger, driving a Chevy for the northeast-Ohio based Kaulig Racing was third, 10.290 seconds behind.
Points leader Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing was fourth. His lead is 28 points over Bell.
Bell was happy to have back-to-back road courses behind him while still being able to stay close to Reddick.
“Road-course racing is obviously not my strong suit,” Bell said. “To get out of here and maintain points is good for us.”
Cindric, the pole-sitter for a second straight year, took the lead from Chase Briscoe on Lap 63 in the second turn, or keyhole, with an outside move. Cindric led 47 of the 75 laps on the 13-turn, 2.258 mile course.
He is the son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric and the grandson of the former track owner, the late Jim Trueman, who was the car owner when Bobby Rahal won the 1986 Indianapolis 500.
