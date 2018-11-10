The mood in the desert is tense headed into the final elimination race before NASCAR’s championship, a title Kevin Harvick is determined to win.
The 2014 champion is on a mission to lead his Stewart-Haas Racing team into the title race, prove they honestly are the best group in the garage and that a wave of adversity cannot unravel their success . NASCAR said the No. 4 team cheated in last weekend’s victory at Texas by building their own spoiler and passing it off as one supplied by the required vendor. The punishment was severe and put Harvick in danger of not qualifying for the championship.
But the road to the final four goes through ISM Raceway outside of Phoenix. It’s a track where Harvick has won nine times previously, including this year — a week after a different No. 4 Ford was found to be illegal following a victory. This track was critical in Harvick’s run to his first title four years ago when he had to win, and did, at Phoenix to advance to the championship round.
A win isn’t required Sunday, and Harvick needs only to avoid any on-track issues to secure his ticket at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Only a quiet Sunday drive is not Harvick’s style.
He arrived in Phoenix without his crew chief and car chief, both suspended for the final two races of the season .
The berth he’d earned into the final four by winning last week at Texas had been stripped away as punishment by NASCAR. His team has been branded a cheat.
The situation is less than ideal, and Harvick is disinterested in discussing the penalty or the plight of his race team. He’s instead letting his performance speak for itself.
He went out and won the pole .
Then he was fastest in both of Saturday’s practices.
It’s quite clear Harvick came to Arizona with every intention of rolling over the competition on his way to Homestead. The penalty is old news to him and he’s not looking back.
“I show up and do the best that I can,” Harvick said. “The best thing that shows up are results on the race track. I drive and try to do the best that I can and we go from there.”
He’s one of seven drivers racing Sunday for three remaining spots in the finale. Only Joey Logano is locked in — and it is no coincidence he’s the most relaxed playoff driver right now — and all three of Harvick’s teammates are vying for slots. The penalty issued Wednesday against Harvick not only cost him his automatic berth to Homestead but the points deduction left him only three points above the cutline.
Lurking right behind him is teammate Kurt Busch, who recognized the opportunity Harvick’s penalty opened for the last driver to win the Cup title in a Ford.
NASCAR XFINITY: Crashes in consecutive weeks had backed Christopher Bell into a corner that jeopardized his strong rookie season in the Xfinity Series.
But Bell thrives in must-win moments, and at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., was another example of the young driver delivering when everything was on the line.
Bell won — the only result that would have advanced him into the championship round — and will now race for a second NASCAR national championship.
NASCAR TRUCKS: Brett Moffitt won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Friday night at ISM Raceway to earn a spot in the four-man title chase at Homestead.
Moffitt charged from third to first with a strong inside move after a restart with three laps left in the No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota.
Moffitt raced to his fifth victory of the season, beating Noah Gragson by 0.456.
FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton said this week his hunger for more Formula One glory will not stop at his fifth world championship. He’s proving it at the Brazilian Grand Prix at Sao Paulo.
The Mercedes driver clocked the lap record at Interlagos in qualifying to earn pole position for the 10th time in 20 races this year. His performance boosts his team’s chances of beating Ferrari for the constructors’ championship, too.
