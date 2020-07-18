Harvick, Hamlin still predictable Cup favorites at hot Texas

There are no rules changes from last year for the aerodynamic or engine packages used at Texas, where Hamlin won in the spring before Harvick won his third consecutive fall race there.

"We're going to use some notes from the previous races there last year. … We will take into account weather and all that stuff to figure out what kind of car we need to take to that race track to be successful," said Hamlin, who won both Texas races in 2010. "Hopefully, we guess right."

As for the traction compound, applied in corners to create more passing opportunities, Hamlin described a "50-50 crapshoot" whether it's "going to be the same and in the same line."

Hamlin and points leader Harvick both expressed concerns about how the compound was reapplied last week at Kentucky, which like Texas is a 1 1/2-mile track owned by Speedway Motorsports.

"I think you have to be concerned with it going to Texas because it hasn't been the same as what it was last year," said Harvick, who has 11 consecutive top-10 finishes in Texas.

TMS president Eddie Gossage said he has long wanted a NASCAR race in the real Texas heat. The track's usual schedule is an early spring race and then a fall race in late October or early November.