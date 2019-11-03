Kevin Harvick won the fall Cup race at Texas for the third year in a row Sunday at Fort Worth, Texas, again taking one of the championship-contending spots at NASCAR’s season finale in two weeks.
Harvick won from the pole, leading 120 of 334 laps in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. He took the lead for the seventh and final time on lap 255, and finished 1½ seconds ahead of teammate Aric Almirola. Daniel Suarez, another Stewart-Haas driver who is still unsigned for next season, finished third.
With Martin Truex Jr. already locked in for the final four Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the final two spots for the title run will be determined next week at Phoenix.
Harvick entered Texas in fifth, below the cutline to race for the title.
Playoff contender Joey Logano finished fourth at the 1 1/2-mile Texas track, while Truex was sixth, ahead of Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney, with Kyle Larson 12th. The other playoff contenders, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, had accidents that put them deep in the field.
Hamlin was second in points starting the day, but he got loose coming out the fourth turn on the 81st lap and slid off the track and through the infield. He slammed hard across the grass and over asphalt.
His 28th-place finish, six laps behind Harvick, dropped Harvick to fifth and 20 points behind Logano in fourth.
Busch holds down the third spot in the standings, only two points ahead of Logano.
NASCAR XFINITY: Christopher Bell keeps leading laps, winning stages and going to Victory Lane at Fort Worth, Texas. Now he is for sure going to get a chance to race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
Bell led 101 of the 200 laps, won both stages and crossed the finish line at Texas more than 5 1/2 seconds ahead of Ross Chastain on Saturday night to secure one of the four championship-contending spots for the series finale in two weeks.
“We’re definitely not going to have to think points next weekend,” Bell said.
Last season, Bell didn’t secure a spot in the final four until winning at Phoenix. He gets to go back there next week with a different focus — and a chance to look ahead to the Nov. 16 finale at Homestead.
“Winning the race,” said the 24-year-old Bell, who is already in line to move up to the Cup Series next season.
“The mindset is going to be a lot different going to Phoenix. We will do some prep for Phoenix, do more prep for Homestead,” crew chief Jason Ratcliff said. “We will go to Phoenix and have some fun.”
Bell leads the Xfinity Series with eight wins, 1,874 laps led and 20 stage wins — including both stages at Texas. Cole Custer is second in all of those categories with seven wins, 903 laps led and eight stage wins.
FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton could have settled in for a nice Sunday drive to win the Formula One championship.
There was no chance he was going to do that. Not with history at his fingertips.
Hamilton wrapped up his sixth career F1 championship with a second-place finish at the U.S. Grand Prix at Austin, Texas, a race he led late until surrendering the position to Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the final laps.
The 34-year-old British driver moved with one of the record seven titles won by Germany’s Michael Schumacher. Hamilton has won the last three championships and locked this one up with two races left.
“Still we rise!” Hamilton shouted to his team over the car radio after the checkered flag.
Once he parked, Hamilton stood on his car and grabbed his head in both hands, then draped himself in a Union Jack flag. Minutes later, rival Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, whose run of four straight titles was ended by Hamilton in 2014, embraced him with a handshake and a hug.
The sixth championship moves Hamilton past Argentina’s Juan Manuel Fangio, the “Godfather” of F1 drivers who won five titles in the 1950s.
“It’s an honor to be up here with these (past) greats,” Hamilton said.
