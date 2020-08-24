Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season

Jimmie Johnson, Dover’s career winner with 11, was third. Johnson’s No. 48 team gambled on a late two-tire pit stop that gave the seven-time champion a late surge.

Johnson is on the bubble, four points outside of the cutoff in his final full season. The Hendrick Motorsports stalwart might have had a spot clinched had his No. 48 not failed inspection in May at Charlotte, negating his runner-up finish. That cost him 45 points. He also sat out the Brickyard 400 when he failed a COVID-19 test.

“I’ve been doing this too long to worry too much,” Johnson said. “Maybe that’s where experience will pay, though, this weekend. I’ll keep my emotions in check and be able to race with a clear and open mind. “

Johnson is the biggest outlier to have a chance at crashing the field — unless there’s a surprise winner. He’d also to knock off Hendrick teammate William Byron and former crew chief Chad Knaus, atop the box for all seven of Johnson’s titles.

There are 13 drivers with a spot in the playoffs. Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBendetto and Byron hold the final three spots on points.

DiBendetto finished 20th and 17th in the two Dover races to derail his playoff momenteum.