Harvick denies Keselowski in overtime at Michigan

For the first two stages, the only yellow flags were for a competition caution and the stage endings. Then there were six cautions in the final stage and even a brief red flag for track cleaning.

The race, normally a 200-lap, 400-mile affair, was scheduled for 156 laps this time. It went to overtime after Christopher Bell made contact with Austin Dillon to bring out the final caution.

Starting this weekend, NASCAR is incorporating the "choose rule" into the restart procedure for all national series races except those held on road courses and superspeedways. As drivers approach a designated spot, they must commit to the inside or outside lane for the restart.

"I think it definitely gave some guys a chance that were kind of buried eighth or ninth," Harvick said. "You can take a chance and gain some track position. So I thought it went well and did exactly what everybody thought it would do."

On the final restart, both Harvick and Chase Elliott picked the outside, while Keselowski and Denny Hamlin went inside. Harvick and Keselowski raced side by side for a bit, but Harvick had a clear lead out of Turn 4, then held on for another lap to win.

Keselowski watched the replay to see if he could have done anything different in hindsight.