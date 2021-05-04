 Skip to main content
Harley-Davidson Museum to expand hours
Harley-Davidson Museum to expand hours

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
MILWAUKEE — As a part of the Harley-Davidson Museum’s phased reopening, the museum will soon expand its hours of operation. Beginning Thursday, May 6, the H-D Museum and The Shop, 400 W. Canal St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

And with a new installation arriving May 14, it’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the expanded hours. “The Harley Fox” bike will be on view in the Custom Culture gallery. This display showcases the explosive growth of women’s riding in the 1980s and draws a direct line from those efforts to the riders of today.

Current exhibits also include “Google Arts & Culture, Touring Around the World,” “Off-Road Harley-Davidson and “Building a Milwaukee Icon: Harley-Davidson’s Juneau Avenue Factory.”

