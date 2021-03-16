Harley-Davidson Museum reopens with new exhibit

MILWAUKEE — With a new exhibit and new ways to explore — including the all-new annual pass — the Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St., is now open.

In the decades before America paved its highways, early riders had to be prepared for all sorts of terrain — sand, clay or dirt — and wandering those makeshift byways were Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Today, it’s called off-road or adventure touring; back then it was just called riding. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson motorcycles proved their toughness by riding over wooded hills, through stone-choked creek beds and up mountain sides. The new exhibit, “Off-road Harley-Davidson,” tells the history of motorcycles designed for rough roads, the people who rode them and the adventures they shared.