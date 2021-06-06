Harden not back for Game 2, Bucks hope their shooting is

“For James, we obviously are desperate for him to return and he’s a huge piece of what we do on our team, but at this point I think it would be all guesswork to really understand,” Nash said. “He’s had such a little up-and-down recent history with it that it’s really hard to predict, so let’s hope for the best.”

The opener of the East series between the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds was the first loss of the postseason for the Bucks. After making a franchise-record 14.4 3-pointers per game during the season, they also struggled from the perimeter in Game 1 of the first round against Miami before winning in overtime. But they knew then they could rely on their defense to hang in until the NBA’s highest-scoring offense came around.

“But the talent level wasn’t the same,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “Now we’re playing against Kyrie, KD, Joe Harris, one of the best shooters in the league, so it’s a little bit different.

“It’s a little bit more hard, but at the end of the day we love the challenge. We’re going to stay together, we’re going to play together and hopefully we can give ourselves a chance to win Game 2.”

That will be much easier if Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday shoot better. Middleton was 6 for 23, Holiday 7 for 19, and they combined to go 2 for 12 behind the arc.