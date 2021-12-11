Harbaugh king of coaches

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to win the AP Coach of the Year Award presented by Regions Bank, and the first from the Big Ten since Penn State's Joe Paterno in 2005.

“It’s a tremendous reflection on the entire staff, players,” Harbaugh told the AP. “Everybody shares in it. A rising tide lifts all ships.”

He received 22 of 53 first-place votes and 103 points from a panel of AP Top 25 voters to finish ahead of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, who had 16 first-place votes and 88 points.

Baylor's Dave Aranda was third and Michigan State's Mel Tucker was fourth. Georgia's Kirby Smart was fifth with a first-place vote and Utah State's Blake Anderson was sixth, receiving three first-place votes.

Alabama's Nick Saban and Wake Forest's Dave Clawson also received first-place votes.

• Former Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders head coach Hue Jackson is taking over as the coach of Grambling's storied football program.

Jackson, who spent this season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State, fills the vacancy created when Grambling fired eighth-year coach Broderick Fobbs last month.

“Hue is a professional and winner in all areas of life and a mentor to some of the best professional football players in the NFL,” athletic director Traveon Scott said.

Jackson spent 18 years in the NFL as a head coach or assistant with Washington, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Baltimore, the Raiders (who subsequently moved to Las Vegas) and Cleveland. Before that he spent about a decade on staffs at three Pac-12 programs (Arizona State, California and Southern California).

• Duke is turning to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko to turn around its football program after a two-year slide and a winless Atlantic Coast Conference record.

The school announced Elko's hiring Friday night, ending a nearly two-week process to hire the replacement for David Cutcliffe. The school announced Nov. 28 that Cutcliffe wouldn’t return following the first winless league mark of his 14 seasons. Yahoo! Sports first reported that Duke had reached an agreement with Elko.

Elko, 44, has spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas A&M, he has also worked as a coordinator at Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Bowling Green in the past decade. This will be his first college head-coaching job.

• Former Miami coach Manny Diaz was hired as defensive coordinator at Penn State less than a week after he was fired by the Hurricanes.

Diaz replaces Brent Pry, who left Penn State after eight seasons as coaching the defense to become Virginia Tech’s head coach.

Diaz, 47, was a longtime defensive coordinator, with stints at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Texas and Miami before becoming the Hurricanes' head coach after the 2018 season. He went 21-15 leading Miami but was let go on Monday and replaced with Mario Cristobal.

Auto racing

Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following a long illness. He was 82.

Unser died at his home in Chama, New Mexico, with his wife, Susan, by his side, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. He had been battling cancer for 17 years.

“My heart is so saddened. My father passed away last night,” son Al Unser Jr., himself a two-time Indy 500 winner, posted on social media. “He was a Great man and even a Greater Father. Rest In Peace Dad!”

Unser is the third member of one of America’s most famed racing families to die in 2021. His oldest brother, three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser, died in May, and Bobby Unser Jr. passed six weeks after his father.

Known as “Big Al” once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part of an elite club of four-time winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Unser won the Indy 500 in 1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987, and is the only driver in history to have both a sibling and a child also win one of the biggest races in the world.

