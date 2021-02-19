Hammered at home: Ice-cold Badgers drop second straight game as Luka Garza leads Hawkeyes to victory

After Davison made 3-pointers on back-to-back trips, pulling UW within 58-52 with just over 7 minutes remaining, Wieskamp curled around a screen and buried a 3-pointer from the right wing. That started the decisive run that included five points from Garza.

“We had them where we wanted to them,” Potter said. “We brought it back, they went on some runs, we came back (with) some runs. It’s just little mistakes that happen that can kind of give them momentum back.”

The loss dropped the Badgers into sixth place in the Big Ten. They’re now 0-5 against the teams above them in the standings.

“We always (talk about) pressing that want-it button, where if you need a stop, you’ve got to get a stop. If you need a bucket, you’ve got to get a bucket,” Davison said. “It’s definitely frustrating and disappointing but also we’ve shown it and we know it in our locker room how good we can be, so we’re going to keep working, keep believing in one another because that’s what we do here.”

That was essentially the message UW coach Greg Gard delivered to his team after the game: Keep fighting.