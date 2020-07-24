Hamlin holds off Keselowski for fifth Cup victory of season SAT

The youngsters wound up leaving it to the veterans to battle it out over the final laps.

"We got to the lead but we just went dead sideways after about four or five laps," said Harvick, who had been tied with Hamlin with four wins. "We were just holding on hoping for another restart, because we could hang for a couple laps."

Truex may have had the fastest car on the track by the end of the night, which began with temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index approaching triple digits. But he ran out of time trying chase down his teammate.

"It would have been difficult to pass him," Truex said about Hamlin. "It was a battle all night just to get track position. These things are so difficult in traffic. You lose a few more spots than you hope on a restart and you just have to dig."

Joey Logano led early before his night really ended in disaster — and took some playoff contenders with him.