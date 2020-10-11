Hamilton ties a legend

Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins in Formula One as unbeatable. Now he's matched it.

Schumacher's son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father's old helmets after the British driver took a record-equaling 91st win at Germany's Eifel Grand Prix in Nurburg.

“Seeing his dominance, I don’t think anyone, and especially me, didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it’s an incredible honor and it's going to take some time to get used to," Hamilton said, adding that he used to choose Schumacher as his character in a video game.

“That number’s so big and when it’s so far away it’s hard for people to perhaps fully understand how hard it was for him to go those 91 wins, to deliver weekend in and weekend out, year on year on year and stay so physically in shape and so precise. So I understand that now more than ever," Hamilton said.

"And I can only tell you that it doesn’t get easier from your first win to 91st. I’m telling you, it’s been a long, hard run.”

Schumacher has required constant care since he sustained severe head injuries in an accident while skiing in 2013.