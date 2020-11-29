Hamilton subdued after victory

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won a crash-marred Bahrain Grand Prix where Romain Grosjean somehow escaped with only minor burns after his car exploded into a fireball.
The 34-year-old French driver slid off the track Sunday at high speed on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed. He was conscious and stable and then taken by helicopter to a military hospital.
Governing body FIA said in a statement that Grosjean was staying overnight in a military hospital to have treatment for burns on the back of both hands, but that he did not have any fractures despite hitting the barriers at an estimated speed of at least 200 kph (125 mph).
Late on Sunday, F1 posted a video of a smiling Grosjean speaking from his hospital bed.
Hamilton, who secured his title at the Turkish GP on Nov. 15, was subdued and did not celebrate his win after climbing out of his car, other than a brief fist-pump with the Red Bull drivers.
“It was such a shocking image to see ... horrifying. It could have been so much worse,” Hamilton said. “I respect the dangers that are in this sport.”
Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout came from three shots behind overnight to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday at Malelane, South Africa as Adrian Meronk faltered in his quest to become the first Polish player to win a European Tour event.
Bezuidenhout finished with a 69 to win on 14 under par overall, four shots clear of overnight leader Meronk (76) and another three players tied for second at Leopard Creek Country Club.
It didn’t look on for home player Bezuidenhout at the turn after he made a double-bogey at No. 7 and a bogey at No. 8. But he pulled it together on the back nine, picking up three birdies and avoiding any more dropped shots to claim a second European Tour title.
Bezuidenhout won comfortably at the end after the other contenders all struggled to break par.
College basketball
Maryland men’s basketball great Len Bias will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
The organization on Sunday announced its eight-member Class of 2021, including Bias, Rick Byrd, David Greenwood, Hersey Hawkins, Jim Jackson, Antawn Jamison, Tom Penders and Paul Pierce.
A first-team All-American and two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, Bias finished his four-year career at Maryland as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,149 points. He averaged 16.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and led the Terps to the 1984 ACC tournament title, the school’s first in 26 years. He was also named the 1984 ACC tournament Most Valuable Player.
Bias finished with 2,149 points at Maryland mostly without the benefit of the 3-point shot. He was passed in the record books by Juan Dixon (2,269) and Greivis Vasquez (2,169), the two most prolific 3-point shooters in school history.
The Boston Celtics selected Bias with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1986 draft, two days before his death at age 22 in what the Maryland medical examiner determined to be a cocaine overdose.
Olympics
The cost of the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Olympics is estimated to be just under $2 billion, or about 200 billion yen.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency and the Yomiuri newspaper both reported the figure on Sunday citing unnamed sources close to games organizers.
The reported cost of the delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic is in line with repeated estimates over the last several months. The organizers, the Tokyo metro government and the Japanese national government are expected to report next month how the costs will be shared.
The International Olympic Committee has said it would chip in about $650 million to cover some of the costs of the delay, but has offered few public details.
Tokyo is becoming very expensive.
The official cost of putting on the Tokyo Olympics is $12.6 billion. However, a government audit last year said it was probably twice that much. All but $5.6 billion is public money.
Tokyo said the games would cost $7.3 billion when it won the bid in 2013.
