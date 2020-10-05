 Skip to main content
Halloween family fun offered
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
BURLINGTON — YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave., will hold a Halloween Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Activities will include archery, slingshot paintball, Halloween crafts, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt and smores.

A Halloween costume contest will also be held. People can pick up a pumpkin at Camp MacLean and carve their best work for a pumpkin carving contest.

The cost is $20 for ages 4 and older. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. The fee includes all programming, a hot lunch and an afternoon snack. Advance registration is required by going to ymcacampmaclean.com or call 262-763-7742.

