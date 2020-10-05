Halloween family fun offered

BURLINGTON — YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave., will hold a Halloween Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Activities will include archery, slingshot paintball, Halloween crafts, a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt and smores.
A Halloween costume contest will also be held. People can pick up a pumpkin at Camp MacLean and carve their best work for a pumpkin carving contest.
The cost is $20 for ages 4 and older. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. The fee includes all programming, a hot lunch and an afternoon snack. Advance registration is required by going to ymcacampmaclean.com or call 262-763-7742.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Haunted house complex serves up scares
-
Fall Wine Walk is Oct. 10
-
Zoo to host Halloween Glow lighted drive-through event
- 20 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!