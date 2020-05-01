Hall of Famer Dawson deals with coronavirus as a mortician SUN

Employees wear protective hazmat suits when removing bodies that might have the virus.

Dawson spends much of his time disinfecting the premises, “lobby, chapel, hosting room, everywhere. I will help out on services if needed. I do what needs to be done. If I have to go on a removal, I will do that.”

He was the 1987 NL MVP. He hit 438 home runs. To Cubs fans, he is beloved to this day.

It is not lost on him — the contrast in the job that made him famous, and one he does quietly today in a small city of less than two square miles.

“It’s a big adjustment. A lot of sadness,” he says. “I’m used to hearing cheers and hearing a crowd roar, a far cry from this particular type of business. Now, I’m like another ear for the family. Nobody grieves or mourns the same. Some people never heal.”

Dawson served as a special assistant in the Marlins front office but left in the ownership change to the Derek Jeter group after declining a reduced role and “drastic” pay cut. Dawson doubts he will attend Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction on account of the hard feelings.

“It didn’t go over real well with me,” he says.